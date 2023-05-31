North Adams: MAC artist-in-residence to unveil exhibit

The MCLA Arts & Culture 2022-2023 Benedetti teaching artist-in-residence, WANG Chen, will debut a solo exhibition, “Fractured Delights,” during an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Gallery 51, 51 Main St., coinciding with North Adams’ First Friday event.
The exhibition will be on view through July 14. The opening reception is free and open to the public.
The exhibit culminates Chen’s academic year in residency at MCLA. Chen’s practice blends digital video, performance, 3D game design, sculpture, drawing, costume, and sound design to create immersive installations.