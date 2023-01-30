North Adams: MCLA offering clowning workshops

MCLA Arts & Culture announces a Winter Woes Clowning Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 to 21, at the MCLA Art Lab, 49 Main St. The class will culminate in an open session for invited guests and the public at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
This workshop is open to actors, dancers, artists, dreamers, teachers, learners, and anyone with a willing spirit, ages 17 and up.
The series, led by instructor David Lane, will explore contemporary improv and clowning techniques. Each class builds on the last. Warm socks and clothing for expressive movement are encouraged.
The series is free, however, space is limited. Register at bit.ly/3WAoU9T.