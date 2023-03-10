North Adams: MCLA commencement speaker announced

Patricia Okker, recent past president of New College of Florida and former dean of the College of Arts and Science at the University of Missouri, will deliver the commencement address on Saturday, May 13, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
In addition, MCLA will confer honorary doctorates to four individuals: Kenneth Turner, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center; Boston Herald Executive Editor Joe Dwinell ’82; and local business owners and philanthropists Brian and Vikki Fairbank.
For more information about MCLA’s commencement ceremony, visit mcla.edu/commencement.