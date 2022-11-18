<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Book launch slated for MCLA professor

MCLA Gallery 51 will host a book launch at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, for “Deflective Whiteness: Co-opting Black and Latinx Identity Politics" written by Hannah Noel Haynes, associate professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

The book, from Ohio State University Press, is Haynes's first book publication after writing a series of chapters and articles on similar topics. Last November, Haynes wrote a chapter, “White Supremacy and the American Media,” which was published by Routledge and made possible by the MCLA Faculty Incentive Award.

Haynes will talk about her work in conversation alongside her former undergraduate advisor Maria Elena Cepeda, Williams College professor of Latina/o studies.

The book launch event coincides with Gallery 51’s current exhibition, “To Know a Veil,” by Nathaniel Donnett. The event is free and open to the public. Gallery 51 is located at 49 Main St.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

