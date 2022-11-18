North Adams: Book launch slated for MCLA professor

MCLA Gallery 51 will host a book launch at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, for “Deflective Whiteness: Co-opting Black and Latinx Identity Politics" written by Hannah Noel Haynes, associate professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
The book, from Ohio State University Press, is Haynes's first book publication after writing a series of chapters and articles on similar topics. Last November, Haynes wrote a chapter, “White Supremacy and the American Media,” which was published by Routledge and made possible by the MCLA Faculty Incentive Award.
Haynes will talk about her work in conversation alongside her former undergraduate advisor Maria Elena Cepeda, Williams College professor of Latina/o studies.
The book launch event coincides with Gallery 51’s current exhibition, “To Know a Veil,” by Nathaniel Donnett. The event is free and open to the public. Gallery 51 is located at 49 Main St.