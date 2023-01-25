<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: MCLA’s Green Living seminars open Feb. 1

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' annual Green Living Seminar Series begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continues through April 15. The theme of this semester's series of lectures is “Capitalism and the Environment.”

The series is free and open to the public, with seminars at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Feigenbaum Center for Science & Innovation, room 121. Some presenters will be attending virtually via Zoom.

Tom Wessels, professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, kicks off the series on Feb. 1 with a talk titled “The Myth of Progress.” 

Podcasts will be posted online following each presentation. For the podcast and schedule information, visit mcla.edu/greenliving.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

