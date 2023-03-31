North Adams: Green Living talk on economics of recycling

John Hite, senior associate at Clear Strategy Inc., will give a talk titled “Economics of Recycling and Producer Responsibility Policies” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
This event is free and open to the public as part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series, taking place on Wednesdays through April 19. This semester's theme is “Capitalism and the Environment.”
Podcasts will be posted online following each presentation at mcla.edu/greenliving.