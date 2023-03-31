<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Green Living talk on economics of recycling

John Hite, senior associate at Clear Strategy Inc., will give a talk titled “Economics of Recycling and Producer Responsibility Policies” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

This event is free and open to the public as part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series, taking place on Wednesdays through April 19. This semester's theme is “Capitalism and the Environment.”

Podcasts will be posted online following each presentation at mcla.edu/greenliving.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

