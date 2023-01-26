North Adams: Free tax assistance for qualified taxpayers

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and its Department of Business Administration are partnering with Habitat for Humanity to offer free tax preparation services to local residents in need through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
MCLA will offer in-person, drop-off and virtual tax assistance to qualified taxpayers beginning Monday, Feb. 6.
Individuals can call Habitat for Humanity at 413-442-3184 to schedule an appointment or drop off tax documents at the site and a certified volunteer will work to prepare the tax return.
Drop-off hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in MCLA’s Murdock Hall. Appointments are not required for drop-off services but are required for in-person services. The program runs through April 12.
Habitat for Humanity administers VITA, a program of the Internal Revenue Service, to assist taxpayers with disabilities or limited English speaking skills, those 60 years of age or older, or individuals who make $60,000 or less a year.
MCLA students assist with both basic and advanced returns, including those with itemized deductions.
The students who participate in this program undergo rigorous training, become IRS certified and work under the supervision of MCLA Professor of Accounting Tara Barboza, an enrolled agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and a Certified Public Accountant.