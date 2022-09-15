Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate & Continuing Education has set its 2022-2023 information session schedule for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing a master of business administration.
The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North Adams and Pittsfield through August 2023.
Sessions will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in MCLA's Murdock Hall, Room 208, or noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 66 Allen St., Pittsfield, with optional remote registration for all sessions.
For the complete schedule and registration links, visit tinyurl.com/y8a95tsh.