North Adams: MCLA Leadership Academy applications open, info sessions set

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators seeking administrator licensure, will host a series of information sessions between January and March for prospective students.
Applications will be accepted through April 15 and information sessions are scheduled in person and remotely this winter. The 12-month program starts on July 7 with an on-campus, in-person 14-day residency followed by online courses and three-weekend residencies.
Leadership Academy alumni and administrators will answer questions about the program and application process during the information sessions.
Virtual information sessions will take place at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17; 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 7; and 6:30 p.m. March 27.
An on-site session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at MCLA Pittsfield, 66 Allen St., and an on-campus open house will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11.
Those interested should register at bit.ly/3PIoADW.
For more information, contact Marianne R. Young, Leadership Academy director, at leadershipacademy@mcla.edu or visit the Leadership Academy 2023 webpage at tinyurl.com/48hsxt4f.