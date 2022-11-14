North Adams: MCLA public policy lecturer named

Eddie Glaude Jr., a New York Times bestselling author and the chairman of Princeton’s Department of African Studies, will present the 2022 Michael S. and Kitty Dukakis Public Policy Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Glaude's lecture, “Race & Democracy: America is Always Changing, But America Never Changes,” will take place in the Church Street Center Auditorium.
This event is free and open to the public. Call 413-662-5224 for more information or Zoom details. A student and faculty question and answer session will precede the lecture at 4:15 p.m. in the Freel Library.