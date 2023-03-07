North Adams: MCLA registering for summer courses

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has opened registration for summer class sessions offered in North Adams, Pittsfield and online. Session A runs May 22 to June 30 and Session B runs July 3 to Aug. 11.
Registration is open to MCLA students, interested community members, high school students, those pursuing a master’s degree, and Berkshires-based college students who wish to earn credits toward their degree from another institution.
More than 50 online courses, along with summer evening courses, are offered to accommodate the schedules of working adults, undergraduates and high school students.
Visit mcla.edu/summer to register.