<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams: MCLA registering for summer courses

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has opened registration for summer class sessions offered in North Adams, Pittsfield and online. Session A runs May 22 to June 30 and Session B runs July 3 to Aug. 11.

Registration is open to MCLA students, interested community members, high school students, those pursuing a master’s degree, and Berkshires-based college students who wish to earn credits toward their degree from another institution.

More than 50 online courses, along with summer evening courses, are offered to accommodate the schedules of working adults, undergraduates and high school students.

Visit mcla.edu/summer to register.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all