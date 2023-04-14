North Adams: MCLA Undergraduate Research Conference

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its 21st annual Undergraduate Research Conference with 122 student participants and keynote speaker Jenna McElroy ‘16 on Thursday, April 20.
Conference registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Bowman Hall lobby followed by welcome remarks from Anna Jaysane-Darr, chair of Undergraduate Research, and Caroyln Dehner, dean of Academic Affairs.
Students will present 15-minute talks, posters and artistic work. The URC will also include special sessions and events focused on specific themes and performances. The Feigenbaum Scholars recipients will also be announced.
Visit MCLA.edu/urc for more information and a link to the full schedule.