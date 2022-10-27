<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: MCLA names Vadnais lecture speaker

Sam Flemming, co-founder and executive director of 100 Gardens, will present the 2022 Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Fleming and the 100 Gardens team have installed aquaponics programs in 17 schools and two correctional centers, including the Berkshire County House of Correction. 

This lecture is free and open to the public. Call 413-662-5224 or email advancement@mcla.edu for more information or Zoom details.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

