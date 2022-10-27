North Adams: MCLA names Vadnais lecture speaker

Sam Flemming, co-founder and executive director of 100 Gardens, will present the 2022 Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Fleming and the 100 Gardens team have installed aquaponics programs in 17 schools and two correctional centers, including the Berkshire County House of Correction.
This lecture is free and open to the public. Call 413-662-5224 or email advancement@mcla.edu for more information or Zoom details.