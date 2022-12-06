North Adams: Collage artist hosting open studio, workshop

Melanie Mowinski, a professor of art at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, is hosting art workshops in Pittsfield and open studio hours in North Adams. Events are free.
The workshop, Making as Consolation, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, or 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsfield, evolved out of Mowinski’s daily collage practice during Advent that led to her book “Collage Your Life.”
Participants may bring their own project to work on or make something from the provided collage and drawing materials. No artistic background is required. Advance registration is requested at tinyurl.com/2efsu47w.
Open studio hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at Greylock Works, 508 State Road. Refreshments will be served.