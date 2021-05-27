Memorial Day will be observed Monday as a state and federal holiday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most open
Liquor stores: Can open at noon
Banks: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City, state, federal offices: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations encouraged, berkshiremuseum.org.
Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For timed tickets, visit chesterwood.org.
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets, clarkart.edu.
Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance timed tickets, massmoca.org.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets, nrm.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.
BRTA: Closed; no bus service
Casella Waste Systems: Closed. All routes delayed one day.
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed
The Eagle: Advertising, business and circulation offices closed. The newsroom opens at 3 p.m., 413-496-6299.