Memorial Day will be observed Monday as a state and federal holiday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open

Liquor stores: Can open at noon

Banks: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations encouraged, berkshiremuseum.org.

Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For timed tickets, visit chesterwood.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets, clarkart.edu.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance timed tickets, massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets, nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.

BRTA: Closed; no bus service

Casella Waste Systems: Closed. All routes delayed one day.

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed

The Eagle: Advertising, business and circulation offices closed. The newsroom opens at 3 p.m., 413-496-6299.

