Pittsfield: Healing playshops offered for men

Q-MoB, a non-profit providing classes and activities promoting wellness, community and fun among rural queer men throughout the Berkshire region, announces a six-week Men’s Healing Playshop series from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, July 16 to Aug. 20, at Bonnie Brae Campground, 108 Broadway St.
This series addressing stress, chronic illness and isolation is offered in partnership with Tapestry Health, a non-profit network of medical clinics with offices in Pittsfield and North Adams.
The Playshop encourages men to try creative movement and mindfulness techniques such as hiking, yoga, QiGong, music and movement, biking, paddling, forest bathing, and more.
The Men’s Healing Playshop and Q-MoB's hiking, biking and paddling groups are for diverse adult men, regardless of their age, race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender expression, or income level.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/2avacv3a.