The Lenox Library will host "Live Well Lenox: Making Mental Wellness a Priority" in honor of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Free activities for all ages include Mindful Moments Story Time at 10:30 a.m.; Yoga for Mental Wellness at 11:30 a.m. in Roche Reading Park, weather permitting, bring a yoga mat or beach or bath towel; and Crafting Calm for Tweens and Teens at 2:30 p.m.
Free self-care kits will be available while supplies last. Explore book displays and receive lists of resources that support mental health and well-being.
Volunteers from National Alliance on Mental Illness-Berkshire County and Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention will offer additional resources and NAMI will provide a mindfulness rock painting activity.
Information: lenoxlib.org or 413-637-0197.