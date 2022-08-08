The Middlefield Fair, one of the oldest fairs in the country, will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug 12 to 14, at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The exhibitor’s hall will feature entries from hilltown residents in categories such as baking, canning, vegetables, quilting, needle work, and more.
Highlights include the Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pulls on Friday, gas-powered truck pulls and oxen pulls on Saturday, garden tractor pulls and horse pulls on Sunday, live entertainment, children's activities, a petting zoo, and more.
Traditional fair food will be available and a blueberry pancake breakfast will be served on Sunday. Each day ends with a free raffle for a new children's scooter and helmet.
Admission is $7, $5 for seniors and free for active military and veterans. For the full schedule, visit middlefieldfair.org.