The Middlefield Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The exhibitor’s hall will feature entries from local hilltown residents in categories such as baking, canning, vegetables, quilting, needle work, and more.
Highlights include the Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pulls on Friday, truck pulls and oxen pulls on Saturday, garden tractor pulls and horse pulls on Sunday, live entertainment, children's activities, and a pancake breakfast.
For the complete schedule visit middlefieldfair.org.