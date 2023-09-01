<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Austerlitz, N.Y.: Millay Arts plans 50th anniversary gala

Millay Arts will celebrate 50 years with an anniversary gala from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the historic Steepletop estate, 454 East Hill Road.

Steepletop, one of the longest-running multidisciplinary artist residencies in the country, will welcome 3,000 plus alumni, friends, neighbors, and donors for a day of celebration and commemoration.

Festivities include special guests James Lapine, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning libretto for the “Sunday in the Park with George” while in residence; music by the retro jazz band Fleur Seule, signature cocktails, a gourmet buffet dinner under the tent, VW photobus, a silent art auction, and an alumni exhibition.

To purchase tickets and/or make a contribution, visit millayarts.org.

