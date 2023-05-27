Milling, guardrail operations slated for the MassPike in Becket and Lee starting May 30

Expect delays if you're traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike next week, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
From Tuesday to Friday, milling operations will be conducted by crews from MassDOT on I-90. Guardrail repair operations will also take place on portions of the road in Lee. The schedule and locations of the work is as follows:
Becket
Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 22, from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2.
Lee
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct the paving and bridge and guardrail repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.