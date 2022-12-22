<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Library hosting vacation week activities

The David & Joyce Milne Public Library at 1095 Main St. is hosting vacation week activities for youths.

"SpyJinks!" will be presented by Nutshell Playhouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The free performance features three intrepid spies, a singing llama, a parrot named Taco, songs, and an abundance of shenanigans.

Tweens and teens ages 10-18 are invited to join "Let's Make Bookmarks!" from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. This is a drop-in event. Registration is encouraged as space is limited.

"Create With Clay!" a drop-in event for kids ages 4 to 15 and their families, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Parents of kids under 10 should plan to stay and supervise. Registration is encouraged for planning purposes. 

For more information and to register, visit milnelibrary.org/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

