North Adams: Music bingo benefit for Louison House

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mingo Bingo Holiday Fundraiser benefiting the Louison House will return at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mingo’s Bar and Grill.

Admission is $25 for one bingo card; additional cards cost $5. Participants play to win dozens of prizes including a gift card to Tourists or The Airport Rooms, a round of golf at Taconic Golf Club, Apple AirPods, and more.

Holiday songs will play for one minute and if the name of the song is on a bingo card, it gets marked out. There will be two games and three rounds per game.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdfv24cb, or in person at The Print Shop, Mingo’s Sports Bar or The Print Shop in Williamstown during business hours. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

