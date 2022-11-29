North Adams: Music bingo benefit for Louison House

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mingo Bingo Holiday Fundraiser benefiting the Louison House will return at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mingo’s Bar and Grill.
Admission is $25 for one bingo card; additional cards cost $5. Participants play to win dozens of prizes including a gift card to Tourists or The Airport Rooms, a round of golf at Taconic Golf Club, Apple AirPods, and more.
Holiday songs will play for one minute and if the name of the song is on a bingo card, it gets marked out. There will be two games and three rounds per game.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdfv24cb, or in person at The Print Shop, Mingo’s Sports Bar or The Print Shop in Williamstown during business hours.