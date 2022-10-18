Links for Literacy, the Berkshire Gas mini-golf classic benefitting Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County, returns after a two-year hiatus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
Participants will play mini-golf on all three floors of the library to help support LVBC in its continuing role of providing free tutoring services to adults in Berkshire County. Children ages 12 and under golf for free. The cost is $5 per person for all others.
There will be a free pizza lunch available for all participants as well as snacks throughout the day.