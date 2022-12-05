<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Miss Hall’s students hosting pop-up exhibit

Students from Miss Hall's School's Gallery and Arts Administration class will curate a pop-up art show from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave. 

The show, titled “Lost and Found,” was created as a platform to highlight the artistic process by showing unfinished work in a gallery setting.

The 11 artists showing their work in different mediums include Alex Beaumont, Alexandra Pulga, Chalice Mitchell, Huck Elling, Jill Gustavis, Jingtong Zhang, Leo Quiles, Carl Bowlby, Mollie Kellogg, Michael Vincent Bushy, and Xinyan Yu.

Students in Gallery and Arts Administration learn about the business side of the art world in this one-semester, project-based class.

Information: Ellie Kreischer at ekreischer@misshalls.org, David Smith at dsmith@misshalls.org, or 413-395-7270.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

