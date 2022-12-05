Pittsfield: Miss Hall’s students hosting pop-up exhibit

Students from Miss Hall's School's Gallery and Arts Administration class will curate a pop-up art show from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave.
The show, titled “Lost and Found,” was created as a platform to highlight the artistic process by showing unfinished work in a gallery setting.
The 11 artists showing their work in different mediums include Alex Beaumont, Alexandra Pulga, Chalice Mitchell, Huck Elling, Jill Gustavis, Jingtong Zhang, Leo Quiles, Carl Bowlby, Mollie Kellogg, Michael Vincent Bushy, and Xinyan Yu.
Students in Gallery and Arts Administration learn about the business side of the art world in this one-semester, project-based class.
Information: Ellie Kreischer at ekreischer@misshalls.org, David Smith at dsmith@misshalls.org, or 413-395-7270.