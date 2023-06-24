Pittsfield: Miss Hall's graduates 13 local students

PITTSFIELD — Forty-four students, including 13 students from Berkshire County and nearby communities, graduated on Sunday, June 4, during Miss Hall’s School’s 125th commencement.
The ceremony took place under a large tent behind the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Arts Center on the School’s Holmes Road campus and was shared worldwide via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Hosted by Miss Hall’s Head of School Julia Heaton, the ceremony included remarks from Senior Class President Jena Alam, of Dhaka, Bangladesh; School President Cherish Buxton, of Jersey City, N.J.; School Vice President Viola Quiles, of Dalton; and Miss Hall’s School Board of Trustees President Nancy Gustafson Ault, Class of 1973.
This year’s commencement remarks were delivered by Wendy Garcia, deputy commissioner, equity and inclusion, for the New York Police Department. Garcia was introduced by her niece, Jenelee Saldaña, of New York, N.Y.
Christopher Himes, director of Engineering & Technology Innovation/STEAM coordinator at MHS, was named the Leonhardt Family Teaching Chair. Faculty, staff and students submit nominations for the honor, which is bestowed every four years.
Among this year’s graduates are the following local students: Grey Carmel, Pittsfield; Lucy Garrison, Pittsfield; Kenja Harley, Stamford, Vt.; April Harwood, Lenox; Malina Jackson, Sheffield; Viviana Lanphear, Hinsdale; Solitaire Niles, Shaftsbury, Vt.; Viola Quiles, Dalton; Bethania Robertson, Becket; Tanya Sheinkman, Becket; Francesca Tesoro, Windsor; Ollie Walter, Lanesborough; and Anna Zheng, Pittsfield.
The following awards were bestowed on local members of the Class of 2023:
Christine Fuller Holland ’33 Service Prize: Viola Quiles
Meus Honor Stat Keys Awarded for MHS Core Competencies: Viviana Lanphear (Vision); Lucy Garrison (Interpersonal Efficacy); and Grey Carmel and Bethania Robertson (Gumption)
Sylvia “Rusty” Shethar Everdell ’38 Prize: Bethania Robertson
Iive Rouse Science Award: Bethania Robertson
Horizons Prize: Malina Jackson
Monique Jalbert French Prize: Ollie Walter
Virginia Breene Wickwire ’67 Reading Prize: Lucy Garrison
Doris E. Pitman English Prize: Lucy Garrison
Photography Award: Ollie Walter
Angela Kalischer Theater Prize — Technical: Grey Carmel
Ceramics Award: April Harwood
Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Studio Art Prize: Viviana Lanphear