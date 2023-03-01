<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Miss Hall’s students performing musical comedy

The Miss Hall’s School Theater Ensemble will present "Once Upon a Mattress," the musical comedy adaptation of the classic fairy tale, "The Princess and the Pea."

The production will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the Woods Theater of the Klein Arts Center on the school's campus, 492 Holmes Road.

To reserve tickets, visit misshalls.org, or after 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 3 to 5, call 413-395-7023. General admission is $10, and reservations are strongly recommended. Senior citizen and handicapped-accessible seating are available.

Miss Hall’s is a mask-optional space; visitors should mask if they are experiencing any cold symptoms, and those who are ill are asked to stay home. 

