North Adams: Mohawk Forest slates COVID vaccine clinic

Mohawk Forest Apartments will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the community room, 201 Mohawk Forest Boulevard. This clinic is open to the public as well as to residents of Mohawk Forest.

Individuals 6 months of age and older are eligible to participate. First and second vaccines and booster shots will be available. The clinic is not open to anyone who received a booster shot after September 2022. All Massachusetts residents who gets vaccinated at this clinic will receive a $75 gift card while supplies last.

Moderna and Pfizer doses will be available. ID and health insurance are not required. 

Walk-ins are welcome but preregistration is encouraged. For more information or to find out how to preregister, contact Michael P. Murphy at 413-663-9300, option 3, or email MFRSC@thecalebgroup.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

