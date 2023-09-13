Stockbridge: Library exhibiting Mohican artwork

"Homeland: Mohican Artists," an exhibit of river landscapes and beaded objects by Rebecca Burr and Reva Fuhrman, members of Stockbridge-Munsee Community of Mohicans in Wisconsin, is on view at the Stockbridge Library throughout September and October.
The oil on canvas paintings, objects and reproductions of drawings and paintings on display will be available for sale at the close of the exhibition.
The exhibition can be viewed in the circulation area and Procter Gallery during regular library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.