"50 Mohican Reminders" is a multi-phase installation and activism project organized by a group of Williamstown residents to raise awareness of the Stockbridge-Munsee community, whose homelands we live on and occupy.
As part of the project, 50 yard signs have been installed around the perimeter of Field Park, with graphics and language showing area residents and visitors that "we are walking on Mohican homelands."
The signs will remain through Monday, Oct. 24, when they will be distributed for free to local residents willing to display them at homes and businesses throughout Williamstown and northern Berkshire County.
"50 Mohican Reminders" has its roots in past work by Williams College students, including an independent study that led to creation of a Mohican Homelands website, linktr.ee/MohicanHomelands, and new booklets about tribal historic work and sites of interest in town and on the Williams campus, created by Mirabai Dyson ’24.
The booklets will be available at the project site and soon at locations around the area, including the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribal Historic Preservation Office at 86 Spring St.