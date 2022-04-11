The Monroe Historical Society announces the 200th anniversary of the town of Monroe, which was officially incorporated in February 1822. A special day of celebration and festivities will be held on Sept. 17 and other events are being planned throughout the year, including a town-wide tag sale in June.
A bicentennial birthday luncheon informally kicked off the celebration on Feb. 19. Two longtime town officers, Russell Oakes and Marcella Stafford Gore, were honored for their years of service. Oakes has been town assessor for 40 years, and Gore has held several town positions for 25 years. A brief history of the town was presented and many memories of growing up in town were shared.
The Historical Society holds monthly meetings and welcomes all suggestions and contributions for the bicentennial celebration. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the Community Building in Monroe Bridge.
To learn more about the upcoming events, contact Gloria Richard, MHS president, at 413-424-8218 or visit the Monroe Kiosk page on Facebook.