Nicholas Booth, author of "The Thieves of Threadneedle Street," will share how two Bidwell brothers perpetrated one of the biggest forgeries in the Bank of England’s history during his online lecture for the Bidwell House Museum at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, via Zoom.
The story involves a manhunt across three continents, double crosses and miraculous escapes along with a cast of improbable villains, curious coincidences, and extraordinary adventures.
Registration via the Museum event page is required at tinyurl.com/4uuctnaa. Details for how to access the event will be sent via email a few days in advance.