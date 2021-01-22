The Bidwell House Museum announces a public informational virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, on Zoom. The meeting will focus on proposed land management activities at the museum, in particular on forestry and trails.
Evidence of invasive Emerald Ash Borers has been found in the museum’s woodlands. The museum is consulting with a forester about harvesting the ash trees before they become a hazard to hikers or lose their value for lumber.
Separately, the museum is also in the process of laying out several new trails on the museum property, adding about two more miles to the existing four miles of walking and interpretive trails.
The meeting will include additional information about these two issues and input will be invited. The meeting will last about one hour.
For more information, including the Zoom link, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org/forestry-at-the-bidwell-house-museum/.