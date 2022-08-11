"Three More Unredeemed Captives: Escaping Slavery in 18th Century Western Massachusetts," the Bidwell House Museum's last history talk of the 2022 season, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Museum, 100 Art School Road, and via Zoom.
The talk will be delivered by Michael Baick, a 2022 Harvard graduate who uncovered the stories of Black and Native people in Longmeadow, his hometown, for his award-winning senior thesis. Equipped with diary entries, newspaper articles, legal documents, and hometown knowledge, Baick reconstructs the lives and deaths of enslaved Black people who have been erased from local memory — and argues we cannot understand the history of New England without them.
Due to limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance at bidwellhousemuseum.org.
All Zoom participants will receive a link to access the lecture a couple of days in advance. Masks are encouraged for in-person attendees.