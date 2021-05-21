The Bidwell House Museum will be sharing "Top to Toe," an online concert by singer and historian Diane Taraz, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, via Zoom.
Taraz offers programs that use music to illustrate historical eras. In this program, Taraz explores the hats, shoes and everything in between that have been an intrinsic part of cultures around the world.
Among the songs will be “A Rosebud in June,” celebrating sheep shearing, and “Serving Girl’s Holiday,” about the work a maid has to do before she can toss aside her spindle. “Young Ladies in Town,” from 1767, urges Colonial women to make homespun to avoid buying British cloth and pay those odious taxes.
Registration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. The Zoom details to access the concert will be sent a few days in advance of the show.