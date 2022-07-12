Pat Parkins, Bidwell House Museum gardener and owner of Gardens of the Goddess, will lead a tour of the Museum gardens at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16.
Learn about historically-correct plants; pollinators and their plants; vegetable, herb and dye gardens in Colonial times; along with how Parkins and Gardens of the Goddess keep the Bidwell gardens looking beautiful all season long.
This guided tour will last approximately 60 minutes. The pace will be slow, but there is some uneven ground around the gardens, so wear proper shoes. Bring bug spray and water.
This program is limited to 25 people and attendees must register in advance at tinyurl.com/2s49zdws.