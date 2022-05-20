The Bidwell House Museum at 100 Art School Road will open for its 31st season on Memorial Day weekend. The museum's first in-person opening concert and reception since 2019 will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Singer-songwriter Diane Taraz will perform her new show, “No Such Thing as Idle Hands: The History of Women's Work.” A small reception will follow the show. Admission to the show and reception is free for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at bidwellhousemuseum.org.
Guided house tours by appointment will begin Monday, May 30, and will be available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Tours must be booked 24 hours in advance by calling 413-528-6888 or emailing bidwellhm2@gmail.com. Tickets cost $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, and free for children 12 and under.