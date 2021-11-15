The Bidwell House Museum will unveil its new “Loom Brook Trail” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, on the museum property. About two miles of new trails were built by the Greenagers during 2021 with a grant from MassTrails.
Board members Rob Hoogs and Tom Ryan along with Elia Del Molino of Greenagers will lead a guided walk along some of the new and old trails. The event begins at the museum parking lot and will take approximately two hours.
Wear good hiking shoes and clothing layers to adjust to conditions.
The walk is free, but attendance is limited. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/435wt4r4. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 21.