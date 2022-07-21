The Bidwell House Museum will hold its annual summer garden party from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29. This year's theme, Bidwell in Bloom, showcases the museum's gardens at 100 Art School Road.
This year's honorees, Rob and Cindy Hoogs, have dedicated countless hours to the museum. Rob Hoogs recently retired as president of the board of trustees after 12 years at the helm.
Guests will enjoy music for dancing by DJ Drew, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction full of experiences.
Tickets to the fundraising gala start at $100. To reserve, call 413-528-6888 or visit bidwellhousemuseum.org.