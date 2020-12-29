Bidwell House Museum announces the second of three Zoom lectures in its off-season series, "Hidden in Plain Sight: Native Peoples and the Struggle to Recover Their History in New England."

Bonney Hartley will present "Finding A Place Again: Honoring the Mohican Story of Stockbridge" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.

As Tribal Historic Preservation manager of the Stockbridge/Munsee Mohican Nation, Hartley's work focuses on repatriation of ancestors and objects important to the Tribe's cultural heritage. 

For more information and registration, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org/events/. Zoom details for the event will be emailed a few days in advance. The final lecture in the series will take place Feb. 24.

