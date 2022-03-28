The Bidwell House Museum will host a community discussion on a proposed timber harvest in a portion of the BHM forest at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, via Zoom. An in-person pre-harvest tour will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
The proposed Forest Cutting Plan is part of the overall forest stewardship plan, but is limited to a “Sanitation Harvest.” The proposed harvesting will be primarily the White Ash trees that are being infested with the Emerald Ash Borer.
Both events are free but registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/3n9x9z6m to register for the Zoom talk and tinyurl.com/2p8ckzdw to register for the April 9 tour.