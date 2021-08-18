The Bidwell House Museum will celebrate its 30th season with its annual summer garden party from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in the Museum's gardens. The theme this year is “Hats Off" and attendees are encouraged to wear their best hats.
The Museum will honor its founders, Jack Hargis and David Brush, and two of the founding board members, Bill Brockman and Jack Jefferson.
Guests will enjoy music by The Lucky 5, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.
The gala fundraiser supports the historic 1700s homestead, educational programs and the grounds, which are open to the community year-round.
Tickets start at $100 per person. To purchase, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org or call 413-528-6888. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks.