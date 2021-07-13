The Bidwell House Museum history talk, "Prisons in Colonial America," will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in person at the Bidwell House Museum and livestreamed via Zoom.
Princeton University Professor Wendy Warren will explain the long history of prisons in North America, and examine what has not changed between the earliest prisons and today.
There are limited tickets available for the in-person seats. All attendees, both in-person and via Zoom, must register at bidwellhousemuseum.org. The Zoom details to access the lecture will be sent to attendees a few days in advance.