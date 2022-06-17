The Bidwell Country Fair returns to the Bidwell House Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
This free community event celebrating Monterey's 175th anniversary includes activities for the whole family with music, reenactors, artisan demonstrations, crafts, food, and more.
Visitors to the Bidwell House can also take a number of outdoor self-guided tours during the afternoon, including one about the history of the Bidwell House and one about the Native American history of the local land. Guided tours of the inside of the house will not be offered during the Country Fair.
For more information, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org.