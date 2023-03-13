Monterey: Democrats slate caucus to nominate candidates

The Monterey Democratic Party will conduct a caucus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Monterey Library. Candidates will be chosen for the May 9 annual town election ballot.
Open seats include the Board of Appeals, Assessors, Bylaw Review Committee, Board of Health, Cemetery Committee, Finance Committee, library trustee, Parks Commission, Planning Board, Select Board, and tree warden.
Any Monterey Democrat interested in the party’s endorsement on the ballot should attend the meeting.
Alternatively, nomination papers will be available March 19 from the town clerk who can advise on the number of signatures required for a valid nomination. Nomination papers are due March 21.