Monterey: Democrats slate caucus to nominate candidates

The Monterey Democratic Party will conduct a caucus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Monterey Library. Candidates will be chosen for the May 9 annual town election ballot. 

Open seats include the Board of Appeals, Assessors, Bylaw Review Committee, Board of Health, Cemetery Committee, Finance Committee, library trustee, Parks Commission, Planning Board, Select Board, and tree warden.

Any Monterey Democrat interested in the party’s endorsement on the ballot should attend the meeting.

Alternatively, nomination papers will be available March 19 from the town clerk who can advise on the number of signatures required for a valid nomination. Nomination papers are due March 21.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

