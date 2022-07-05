The Monterey Community Center is starting a support group for those with diabetes, caregivers to those that have diabetes, or those simply interested in information regarding diabetes. All aspects of diabetes will be covered, including diet, exercise and lifestyle.
Meetings are scheduled at 1 p.m. on alternate Wednesdays beginning July 6 under the tent at the Community Center. Bring a lunch. Attendance is free.
Support group attendees can bring up issues or choose to listen and learn. Social worker Roberta Epstein and Bob Carlson, RN, will facilitate the meetings. Preregister by calling 413-528-3600 or emailing calendar@ccmonterey.org.