The Bidwell House Museum will present the Hidden Women Stage Company performance of "Elizabeth Freeman" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Bidwell's grounds, 100 Art School Road.
“MumBet” was born enslaved but did not die in slavery. After 30 years of bondage, she successfully sued and won her freedom from Col. John Ashley. Once she became a free woman, MumBet chose Elizabeth Freeman as her new name.
Should the location change due to inclement weather, attendees will be notified in advance. Due to limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance at bidwellhousemuseum.org.