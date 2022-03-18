Bidwell House Museum will present the last program in its online winter lecture series focused on the "Indigenous Peoples of Western New England" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, via Zoom.
Ted Timreck will present his documentary film, "The Great Falls: Discovery, Destruction and Preservation in a Massachusetts Town."
The film is part of the “Hidden Landscapes” project, an effort by hundreds of professional, Native and antiquarian researchers to explore the archaeological legacy of Eastern Native Civilization.
The film runs about 80 minutes. The screening will stop at three or four intervals for a quick discussion and to answer questions.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/krfrhub3. Zoom details be sent via email a few days in advance.