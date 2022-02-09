The Bidwell House Museum will present the first program in its online winter lecture series focused on the Indigenous Peoples of Western New England at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.
Jesse Bruchac will share a presentation about the ongoing language reclamation work being done by Abenaki people across Ndakinna, their homeland.
In addition to sharing the history of this work, Bruchac will share the language in a traditional context through several bilingual traditional stories and songs using the drum, rattle and Native American flute.
Registration is required by visiting the event page at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Zoom details will be sent via email a few days in advance.