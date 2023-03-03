Monterey: Library hosting talk on meadow gardens

Celebrated garden influencer and author Page Dickey will present "Bringing the Meadow into the Garden" at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Monterey Library, 452 Main Road. A virtual attendance option is available.
Dickey will discuss how to integrate meadow landscapes into gardens and lawns in ways that delight the senses as well as the local pollinators and wildlife.
Her talk is sponsored by the Monterey Native Plants Working Group as part of its monthly Backyard Ecologist series.
Signed copies of some of Dickey's books will be available.
Seating is limited for this free event. Register in advance by emailing pollinators01245@gmail.com. Indicate if attending in-person or virtually.
Information: Janet Jensen at 347-712-9884.